$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

