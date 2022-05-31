$316.79 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to report $316.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.72 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $121,022. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

