$316.79 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) to report $316.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.72 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $121,022. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
