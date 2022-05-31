$330.61 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $330.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.80 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $297.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,376 shares of company stock valued at $729,833 over the last three months. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,480,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

