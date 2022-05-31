$330.61 Million in Sales Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) to announce sales of $330.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.80 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $297.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Utz Brands stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,376 shares of company stock valued at $729,833 over the last three months. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after buying an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,954,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,480,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

