$333.31 Million in Sales Expected for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $333.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.31 million and the highest is $347.30 million. W. P. Carey posted sales of $319.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

