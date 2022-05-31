$337.91 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will report $337.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.70 million and the lowest is $313.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $288.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

