3i Group (LON:III) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s previous close.

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.81) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.27) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.45).

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,291 ($16.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,071 ($13.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,353.67. The firm has a market cap of £12.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.84), for a total value of £314,201.92 ($397,522.67).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

