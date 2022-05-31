3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Jasi Halai Buys 12 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,281 ($16.21) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($194.48).

LON III traded down GBX 33.50 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,262.50 ($15.97). 4,216,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,318.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,353.67. The stock has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.12. 3i Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,071 ($13.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 27.25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.27) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.81) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.45).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

