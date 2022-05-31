$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will announce $4.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS opened at $204.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

