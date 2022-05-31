$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.92 billion and the lowest is $4.73 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

