$4.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $930,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 423.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $18.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $23.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $129.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

