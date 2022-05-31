$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the lowest is $4.74 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $19.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.04 billion to $20.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

