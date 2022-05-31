$423.57 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) will report $423.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.90 million and the highest is $429.80 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $471.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,192,190 over the last ninety days. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

