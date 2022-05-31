$442.68 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $442.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the highest is $450.20 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $408.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

