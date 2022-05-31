$450.00 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will report $450.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $473.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

