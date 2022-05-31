$480.60 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $480.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.20 million and the highest is $481.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $450.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 186,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

