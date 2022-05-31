$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $20.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $21.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WCC. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,388,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

