$562.09 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to report $562.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.62 million and the highest is $573.57 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $394.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE NFG opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

