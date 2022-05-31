$564.37 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will announce $564.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $547.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.90 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $437.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

