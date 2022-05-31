$686.40 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $686.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.56 million. Lazard posted sales of $821.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,393,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 429,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAZ opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.