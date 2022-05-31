$691.19 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $691.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.50 million. Avaya reported sales of $732.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Avaya has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $320.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,824,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

