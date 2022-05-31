$7.12 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $7.01 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

UNFI opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $5,128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

