$728.87 Million in Sales Expected for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report $728.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.40 million to $747.20 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $617.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 197,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.