$73.27 Million in Sales Expected for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $73.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $303.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.89 million to $304.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $365.31 million, with estimates ranging from $362.25 million to $367.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 282,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,813 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

