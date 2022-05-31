$74.74 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) to post $74.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.97 million and the lowest is $69.50 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $74.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $281.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $294.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $318.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

