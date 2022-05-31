$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report $74.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.01 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $376.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $566.47 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $646.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in SentinelOne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after acquiring an additional 502,277 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 83,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

