$76.77 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) to post sales of $76.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.29 million and the highest is $79.13 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $60.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $307.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $309.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $341.61 million, with estimates ranging from $336.69 million to $348.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $768.31 million, a PE ratio of -37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.