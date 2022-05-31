$762.58 Million in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will post sales of $762.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.82 million. Atmos Energy reported sales of $605.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

