$785.26 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) to report sales of $785.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $781.10 million to $787.73 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $743.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

RXT stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

