$869.98 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $869.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.40 million and the highest is $887.33 million. Liberty Energy posted sales of $581.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,781,000 after acquiring an additional 107,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 419,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

