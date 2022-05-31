88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 2,135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,757,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

