88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 2,135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,787,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,757,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About 88 Energy (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.