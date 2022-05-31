$9.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to announce $9.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.35 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $36.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $37.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $107.11 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.45.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.