$925.71 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will post $925.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $898.42 million to $953.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $355,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $151.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.43. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.