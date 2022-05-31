$967.79 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $967.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $979.10 million and the lowest is $956.48 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $122,830,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

