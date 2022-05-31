$967.79 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $967.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $979.10 million and the lowest is $956.48 million. Pinnacle West Capital posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

