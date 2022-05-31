$987.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) will post $987.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $998.22 million and the lowest is $976.10 million. Tronox posted sales of $927.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

