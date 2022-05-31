a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $6,420,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKA opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

