a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

AKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 82.7% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

AKA opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

