a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 7,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,076. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $6,420,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

