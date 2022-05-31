ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts have commented on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 309,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.
ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
