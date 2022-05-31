ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Short Interest Down 20.2% in May

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 309,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

