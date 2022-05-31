Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 158.40% from the company’s previous close.

ABSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Absci has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $359.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Absci will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.