Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABST. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -56.82%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.