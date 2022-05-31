AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,400 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 838,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $269.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.86. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIU. StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

