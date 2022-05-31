Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY23 guidance at $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $6.700-$7.250 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASO opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

