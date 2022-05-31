Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.77) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($19.35) to €19.00 ($20.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

Acerinox ( OTCMKTS:ANIOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acerinox will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

