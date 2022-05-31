ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) vs. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Head-To-Head Review

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Rating) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ACI Global alerts:

This table compares ACI Global and Renalytix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Renalytix $1.49 million 105.12 -$34.72 million ($0.55) -7.62

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renalytix.

Volatility and Risk

ACI Global has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Renalytix shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACI Global and Renalytix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Renalytix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Renalytix has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 468.02%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renalytix is more favorable than ACI Global.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Renalytix -1,667.00% -62.67% -56.46%

Summary

ACI Global beats Renalytix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

Renalytix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure in high-risk populations. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.