Adam E. Drapczuk III Purchases 15,000 Shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) CFO Adam E. Drapczuk III acquired 15,000 shares of NEXGEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $24,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXGL traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,113. NEXGEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70.

Get NEXGEL alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of NEXGEL to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

NEXGEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXGEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXGEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.