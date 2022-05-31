AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $728.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $728.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.40 million to $747.20 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $617.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 197,480 shares of company stock worth $3,247,115. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,370,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

