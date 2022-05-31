Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.