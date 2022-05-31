Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 307.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
ADXN stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.
About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.