Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 307.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

ADXN stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.92% and a negative net margin of 748.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

