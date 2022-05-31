Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 37,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth approximately $12,080,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 12.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 187.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 186,436 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.